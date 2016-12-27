Crews battle house fire in Ottawa County

Posted 8:49 AM, December 27, 2016, by , Updated at 09:18AM, December 27, 2016
7100 96th Ave. in Blendon Twp.

7100 96th Ave. in Blendon Twp.

BLENDON TWP., Mich. – Crews are on the scene of a house fire in Ottawa County.

The fire started at about 7:30am in 7100 block of 96th Avenue in Blendon Township.  At least three fire departments have responded.  The Blendon fire chief tells FOX 17 that everyone got out of the home safely.

He says the fire appears to have started in the basement.  The home suffered considerable smoke and water damage.

The home had a long driveway, creating a long run for crews to get water to the fire.

No one was injured.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s