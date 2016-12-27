× Crews battle house fire in Ottawa County

BLENDON TWP., Mich. – Crews are on the scene of a house fire in Ottawa County.

The fire started at about 7:30am in 7100 block of 96th Avenue in Blendon Township. At least three fire departments have responded. The Blendon fire chief tells FOX 17 that everyone got out of the home safely.

He says the fire appears to have started in the basement. The home suffered considerable smoke and water damage.

The home had a long driveway, creating a long run for crews to get water to the fire.

No one was injured.