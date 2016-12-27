GRPD cruisers to be equipped with AED devices

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- On Tuesday, the Grand Rapids Police Department announced their police cruisers will soon be equipped with a life saving machine -- otherwise known as an AED device.

GRPD purchased 75 machines and it's the same brand many EMS and fire departments use. Police say officers often arrive on the scene of a medical emergency and the devices will help save the lives of those who have gone into cardiac arrest.

Authorities say personnel has been trained on the device since, 2003, but the department recently acquired enough funding to buy them for all officers.