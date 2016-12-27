Local moviegoers react to Carrie Fisher’s death

Posted 10:27 PM, December 27, 2016, by , Updated at 10:28PM, December 27, 2016

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Actress and author Carrie Fisher, best known for her role as Princess Leia, passed away Tuesday morning, just a few days after suffering a heart attack on a flight from London.

Fans of "Star Wars" in Grand Rapids paid tribute to the late actress by going to see the latest movie in the franchise, “Rogue One,” on the big screen.

"I started watching when I was like, 6-years-old,” says Caleb Waltvoegl, a ‘Star Wars’ fan at Celebration Cinema North. “My dad would use old VHS. "A New Hope" was the first one that I saw. She was a great actress."

Fisher in her role as Princess Leia became an icon that fans everywhere can relate to.

"Most people will be wanting to see the movies more and re-watching,” says "Star Wars" fan Aubrey Clark. “And kind of just taking in what she was and how great she was and treasuring what she's done for the whole franchise."

Fisher finished filming  the latest "Star Wars" movie before her death. The untitled episode is due in theaters December 2017.

 

