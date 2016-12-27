Police: Holland man has gaming systems stolen at gunpoint

HOLLAND, Mich. – Holland Police are looking for the people responsible for stealing another man’s gaming systems at gunpoint Monday night.

Police say that the robbery happened about 10:30pm at the Crown Point Apartment Complex on Matt Urban Drive.

The victim, a 24-year-old man, told police he was leaving his apartment building when two dark-skinned men armed with handguns forced him back into the building and into his apartment. The men took two different gaming systems, as well as other video games and other items. The victim was not hurt.

Both suspects had their faces concealed, according to the victim.

Anyone with information should call the Holland Department of Public Safety Detective Bureau at 616-355-1150 or email policetips@cityofholland.com. For persons wishing to remain anonymous they may call Silent Observer at 1-877-887-4536 or they may visit the SO website at http://mosotips.com to submit an e-tip.