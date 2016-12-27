Police looking for assault suspect involved with retail fraud

Posted 6:08 PM, December 27, 2016, by , Updated at 09:56PM, December 27, 2016

 

Surveillance photo of felonious assault suspect. Courtesy Wyoming Department of Public Safety. Dec 26, 2016.

Surveillance photo of felonious assault suspect. Courtesy Wyoming Department of Public Safety. Dec 26, 2016.

WYOMING, Mich. — Police in Wyoming are asking for help in identifying a man suspect of threatening a store employee with a knife Monday afternoon.

It happened in the 1100 block of 28th Street SW around 2:50 p.m. Police say a man threatened a worker at a shop with a knife during an attempted retail fraud before leaving the area in a gold-colored Jeep Cherokee. No one was hurt.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Wyoming Public Safety at 616-530-7300 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

 

