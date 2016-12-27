Police looking for assault suspect involved with retail fraud

WYOMING, Mich. — Police in Wyoming are asking for help in identifying a man suspect of threatening a store employee with a knife Monday afternoon.

It happened in the 1100 block of 28th Street SW around 2:50 p.m. Police say a man threatened a worker at a shop with a knife during an attempted retail fraud before leaving the area in a gold-colored Jeep Cherokee. No one was hurt.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Wyoming Public Safety at 616-530-7300 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.