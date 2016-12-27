State raiding ‘fraud fund’ to balance state budget, despite unpaid refunds

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANSING, Mich. -- The state of Michigan owes millions of dollars to people wrongly accused of unemployment fraud, according to the Unemployment Insurance Agency. However, some fear they may never see their money returned thanks to a last minute move by state lawmakers.

John Wirtz had to fight to clear his name. The state accused him of unemployment fraud and ordered him to pay thousands of dollars in fines or else.

"When the total came out to about $13,000 my eyes just kinda grew, and I go 'holy cow'," Wirtz recalled.

He said he thought, "How could anybody go through that when they only took out 6 or 700 dollars in unemployment at that point in time?"

Wirtz said he did nothing wrong when he filed for unemployment. He said he thought he was alone, felt helpless, and started paying the fines he didn’t even owe.

"All of a sudden when I started doing more research and reading into it and found out you guys were doing an investigation because somebody emailed you about it, then I'm going 'ok, maybe there's a little relief ahead,'" Wirtz said.

In November, Wirtz finally had a hearing. Detroit attorney Tony Paris proved his innocence, and the state owes Wirtz about $8,500.

About 2,500 other people are in the same boat, according to the Unemployment Insurance Agency. The state said it's in the process of repaying $5.4 million. In these cases, a computer flagged legitimate claims as fraudulent. However, the state recently finished a review of about 22,000 cases. Of that, 93% were overturned.

But some worry if and when they'll ever see their wages and tax refunds returned after Governor Snyder recently approved moving $10 million from that fraud fund to balance the state’s books. State senator Dave Hildenbrand from Lowell introduced the bill.

"Why is the state balancing the budget with money that's owed to thousands of people and those people haven't been repaid?" the Problem Solvers asked him.

Hildenbrand replied, "If, for some reason, the fund is short from making those... honoring all those obligations, we will certainly put money in to shore up that fund so we can meet those obligations."

As the state balances the budget with his and other citizens' money, Wirtz has no choice but to wait.

"I don't know if it's legal for them to do owe what not, but that's not my say," he said.. But I would assume.

He added, "If it's going to go into a general fund, what if they spend it all and we don't have money left over to get reimbursed at that point in time?"

According to the Senate Fiscal Agency, there's at least $150 million in the contingent fund. Congressman Sander Levin is calling for the state to review another 30,000 questionable cases.

The state said it's reviewing Levin's request. The Problem Solvers contacted the state on Wirtz behalf regarding his refund.