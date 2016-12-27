Try out the One One Run

Posted 2:55 PM, December 27, 2016, by
onerun

Gazelle Sports is hosting a run to support the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Kalamazoo at their 34th annual One One Run taking place on New Year’s Day. The Boys and Girls Club works to enhance the quality of life of Kalamazoo youth through education, mentoring, arts programs, and recreational activities. This family-friendly run features a 2.2 mile or 4.4 mile walk/run around Spring Valley Park and allows those with strollers and dogs to join in the festivities. The event will also feature food, music, prizes and fun!

When: Sunday, January 1, 2017
Race to begin at 1 PM

Where: Spring Valley Park

600 Mt Olivet Rd,
Kalamazoo, MI 49004

