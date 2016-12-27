West Michigan political activist sentenced for forging signatures

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. – A West Michigan political activist was sentenced to 30 days in jail for election law fraud.

Brandon Hall was sentenced in Ottawa County Tuesday. He had been convicted of ten counts of election law forgery.

He was also ordered to serve 18 months of probation. He is getting credited for two days already served in jail.

Court documents say Hall was hired by a prospective judicial candidate in 2012 to gather nominating signatures for the 58th District Court, but the evening before the deadline, he had not gathered the 1,000 required signatures. He was accused of filling in the blank spaces with fake names and addresses, trying to disguise his handwriting by using different pens and swapping between signing with his right and left hands.