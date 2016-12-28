Antenna TV showing Carrie Fisher, Garry Shandling appearance on Carson tonight

FOX 17 – For those wanting a classic look back at two stars that the world lost in 2016, you get your chance tonight.

On Antenna TV, which airs on the FOX 17.2 channel, a replay of The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson airs at 11:00pm. Guests on the show Wednesday night, which originally aired July 29, 1983, include actress Carrie Fisher, who died Tuesday, and comedian Garry Shandling, who died on March 24. The show runs again at 2:00am.

Antenna TV airs classic TV shows. In West Michigan, Antenna TV also airs on channel 295 on Comcast Digital and 198 on Charter Digital.