Arctic air returns to West Michigan

West Michigan – We get a break in our temperatures this weekend and into early next week. Highs will remain in the mid 30s to around 40 which is several degrees above average.

The upper air pattern will change by the middle of next week with arctic air flowing into the Great Lakes. That will push temperatures below normal for West Michigan.

The 6-10 day temperature outlook for January 3-7 pushes the center of the coldest air from the northern plains into the west coast.

The 8-14 day temperature outlook January 5-11 keeps much of the country below average. The center of the coldest air will extend from Great Lakes to the far northwest.