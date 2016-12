Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich --  Hudsonville outscored Covenant Christian 29-9 in the 2nd half and rallied to win the Silver Division of the Cornerstone Holiday Tournament 51-47.

Aidan Magsig led the way for the Eagles (4-2) scoring 14 points, Benji Kuiper scored 15 for the Chargers (3-2).