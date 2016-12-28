ZEELAND, Mich -- Jacob Boonyasith scored 28 points and dished out 6 assists as Jenison (2-2) beat Zeeland East (2-1) 72-64 in the Zeeland East Holiday Tournament.
Boonyasith Leads Jenison to Win Over Zeeland East
-
Plenty to Play for on the Regular Season Finale of the Blitz
-
It’s Rivalry Week on the Blitz in Week 8
-
Clash between Whitehall and Montague headlines Week 5 of the Blitz
-
Crossovers and Conference Openers on Week 3 of the Blitz
-
OK Red rivalry leads week 4 of the Blitz
-
-
Zeeland West vs. Zeeland East
-
Blitz Week Two Top 10 Results
-
Rockford and Hudsonville ready do it all over again
-
Zeeland East 49, Delta Prep Academy 0
-
Hamilton downs Zeeland East
-
-
Byron Center 45, Zeeland East 6
-
Zeeland East vs. Unity Christian
-
Byron Center runs over Zeeland East, 62-14