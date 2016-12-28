Boonyasith Leads Jenison to Win Over Zeeland East

Posted 12:26 AM, December 28, 2016, by , Updated at 12:28AM, December 28, 2016

ZEELAND, Mich -- Jacob Boonyasith scored 28 points and dished out 6 assists as Jenison (2-2) beat Zeeland East (2-1) 72-64 in the Zeeland East Holiday Tournament.

