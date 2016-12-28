Cinnabon deletes, apologizes for Carrie Fisher tweet after backlash

Cinnabon is apologizing for a tweet it sent out after the death of Star Wars icon Carrie Fisher.

The original tweet showed a picture of Princess Leia drawn with cinnamon powder and cinnamon rolls as hair.

The caption read, "RIP Carrie Fisher. You'll always have the best buns in the galaxy."

There was immediate backlash and the post was deleted.

The company then sent another tweet to apologize. It reads: "Our deleted tweet was genuinely meant as a tribute, but we shouldn't have posted it. We are truly sorry."

1 Comment