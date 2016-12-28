Dog rescued after falling through frozen lake

WHITEHALL, Mich. — Firefighters and Muskegon County animal control are being credited with saving a dog that fell through ice on White Lake.

White Lake fire officials say on their Facebook page that a Golden Retriever wandered onto the ice in White Lake Wednesday morning after animal control tried to catch it. About 100 yards from the shore, the dog fell through the ice and was trapped.

Rescuers got into their ice rescue suits and were able to safely rescue the dog. It was turned over the animal control where it waits to be reunited with its family.

The White Lake Fire Authority says this rescue was the 1,000th alarm they got in 2016.