Fugitive from Colorado arrested in Three Rivers

THREE RIVERS, Mich. — While investigating an attempted abduction, local police arrested a fugitive wanted for a homicide in Colorado Wednesday evening.

Michigan State Police were helping the Three Rivers police on an abduction case and were given a description of the suspect vehicle involved. Troopers found it parked at an apartment complex in the 300 block of Middle Street. There, they saw found two males in the 2nd floor hallway who they believed to be involved with the attempted abduction.

Both men began to run towards the back of the building when they saw the police. Troopers say they saw them breaking out of a window on the 2nd floor in an attempt to escape. Police were able to cut them off in the 1st floor hallway as the suspects were coming down the stairwell.

One of the men initially gave troopers a fake name and date of birth, but it was eventually revealed that his name was Gerard Bryant Allison, 19, who has a warrant out of Colorado for homicide.

The other arrested man was a 19-year-old from Three Rivers.

Allison was taken to the St. Joseph County jail, where additional local charges are pending.