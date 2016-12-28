Grand Rapids police cruiser crashes while responding to armed robbery

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- A Grand Rapids police cruiser responding to an armed robbery crashed into a third-party vehicle Wednesday night.
Police say the armed robbery happened around 6 p.m. at the Family Dollar on South Division. The suspect implied that they had a firearm and drove away from the store in a tan-colored 4-door sedan.
A police cruiser was sent to the store to investigate, but got into a crash with an SUV at the intersection of Alger & Division.
There were no injuries from either the crash or the armed robbery.
The suspect from the armed robbery is still at large. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call GRPD at 616-456-3400 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.
1 Comment
Bob
The police cruiser is obviously in the center lain going around traffic stopped at the light at Alger and Division. Why would the SUV turn into the center lain when the police cruiser was already there? Another case of someone having a driver license that shouldn’t.