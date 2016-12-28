Grand Rapids police cruiser crashes while responding to armed robbery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- A Grand Rapids police cruiser responding to an armed robbery crashed into a third-party vehicle Wednesday night.

Police say the armed robbery happened around 6 p.m. at the Family Dollar on South Division. The suspect implied that they had a firearm and drove away from the store in a tan-colored 4-door sedan.

A police cruiser was sent to the store to investigate, but got into a crash with an SUV at the intersection of Alger & Division.

There were no injuries from either the crash or the armed robbery.

The suspect from the armed robbery is still at large. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call GRPD at 616-456-3400 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.