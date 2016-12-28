HUDSONVILLE, Mich -- Kasey DeSmit scored 15 points and Chloe Guingrich scored 14 as Hudsonville (6-0) handed Hamilton (3-1) its first loss of the season 50-46 in overtime on Tuesday night.
Hudsonville Girls Beat Hamilton in Overtime
-
Benji Kuyper Leads Covenant Christian to Holiday Tournament Win over FHC
-
GR Catholic Tops GR Christian in Overtime to Win Cornerstone Tournament
-
OK Red rivalry leads week 4 of the Blitz
-
Plenty to Play for on the Regular Season Finale of the Blitz
-
Crossovers and Conference Openers on Week 3 of the Blitz
-
-
Hudsonville girls win 64-45 vs. Wayland
-
Battle for Portage featured on week 7 of the Blitz
-
Hudsonville wins week 8 fans of the week
-
Godwin Heights tops Hudsonville for season opening win
-
Blitz Battle: Rockford vs. Hudsonville
-
-
Blitz Battle – Hudsonville over East Kentwood
-
Caledonia vs. Hudsonville
-
Hudsonville vs. Northview