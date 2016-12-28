Hudsonville Girls Beat Hamilton in Overtime

HUDSONVILLE, Mich -- Kasey DeSmit scored 15 points and Chloe Guingrich scored 14 as Hudsonville (6-0) handed Hamilton (3-1) its first loss of the season 50-46 in overtime on Tuesday night.

