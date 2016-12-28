New pizzeria coming to Knapp’s Corner

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Celebration Village on Knapp Street is about to get a new pizzeria.

Herb & Fire Pizzeria will be opening their new location at Knapp and the East Beltline in early 2017, according to a release from Uccello’s Hospitality Group, which also runs the five West Michigan Uccello’s Ristorante locations.

This will be the second Herb & Fire Pizzeria in West Michigan.  The other one is in the Bucktown Shopping Center in Grandville.

Herb & Fire visited the FOX 17 Morning News last week.  See that appearance below:

