New pizzeria coming to Celebration Village

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Celebration Village on Knapp Street is about to get a new pizzeria.

Herb & Fire Pizzeria will be opening their new location at Knapp and the East Beltline in early 2017, according to a release from Uccello’s Hospitality Group, which also runs the five West Michigan Uccello’s Ristorante locations.

This will be the second Herb & Fire Pizzeria in West Michigan. The other one is in the Bucktown Shopping Center in Grandville.

