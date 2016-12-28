Spartans surge back for 75-74 win over Gophers in OT

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Alvin Ellis III made two free throws with 10.6 seconds left in overtime to finish with 20 points and give Michigan State the lead, capping a 75-74 comeback victory by the Spartans over Minnesota on Tuesday after the Gophers took a 13-point lead into halftime.

Michigan State, the worst foul-shooting team in the Big Ten, was 8 for 20 from the line until Ellis stepped up with two swishes following a non-shooting foul by Nate Mason. Nick Ward had 22 points and 10 rebounds for the Spartans (9-5, 1-0), who have been playing without standout freshman Miles Bridges.

Mason, who led the Gophers with 18 points, misfired on his off-balance jumper from the lane at the buzzer that would’ve won the game. Jordan Murphy had 12 points and a career-high 21 rebounds, but Minnesota (12-2, 0-1) lost its fourth straight conference opener under coach Richard Pitino.