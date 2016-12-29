19-year-old killed in Barry County crash

YANKEE SPRINGS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 19-year-old man was killed Thursday in a crash on Shaw Lake Road near Bender Road.

The Barry County Sheriff’s Office says the single vehicle crash was reported at about 12:10 a.m.

The man was driving west on Shaw Lake when officials say his vehicle went off the right side of the road and then crossed back across both lanes. His vehicle then overturned as it went down an embankment on the other side of the road, according to a release.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials believe he was not wearing a seat belt, according to a release. His name has not been released.