700-lb bull gets stuck in window well of northern Michigan home

Posted 8:13 AM, December 29, 2016, by , Updated at 08:14AM, December 29, 2016
File image of cows.

LONG LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A 700-pound bull found a temporary pen in northern Michigan: the window well of a home under construction.

Tucker got away from a farm in Grand Traverse County when strong winds opened a gate Monday night. The Traverse City Record-Eagle says he was found Tuesday in a large window well but couldn’t get out.

The get the animal out of the window well, owner Gary Jurkovich says the bull was guided through the window, into the unfinished home’s basement, and up the stairs. Tucker wasn’t injured — and he even knew how to get home.

On its Facebook page, Grand Traverse 911 says maybe Tucker wanted to “moo-ve into a new home.”

1 Comment