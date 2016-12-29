FH Northern beats FH Eastern to win Holiday Hoops Classic Blue Division

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Forest Hills Northern beat Forest Hills Eastern, 71-58, to win the Boys Blue Division of the Cornerstone Holiday Hoops Classic on Thursday. Trent Summerfield led the Huskies with 17 points in just 11 minutes of action. Will Hawkins scored 12 points and added 6 rebounds while earning first team all-tournament honors.
