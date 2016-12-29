Kalamazoo Central beats Oak Park in overtime, 82-73

Posted 11:53 PM, December 29, 2016, by

KALAMAZOO, Mich. -- Kalamazoo Central beat Oak Park in overtime, 82-73, in the Don Jackson Invitational on Thursday.  Isaiah Livers led Kalamazoo Central with 30 points and 24 rebounds.

