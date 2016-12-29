Pay to rise for millions as 19 states increase minimum wage

Posted 5:39 PM, December 29, 2016, by , Updated at 05:42PM, December 29, 2016

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP/WXMI) – Millions of workers across the U.S. will see their pay increase as 19 states bump up their minimum wages as the new year begins.

California, New York and Michigan are among the states with increases taking effect Saturday or Sunday. Michigan’s current minimum wage is being bumped up to $8.90 from $8.50.

Massachusetts and Washington state will have the highest new minimum wages at $11 per hour. California will raise its wage to $10.50 for large businesses.

New York state is taking a regional approach, with the wage rising to $11 in New York City, $10 in its suburbs and $9.70 upstate.

Voters in Arizona, Maine, Colorado and Washington approved increases in this year’s election. Seven other states are automatically raising the wage based on indexing.

New York City fast-food worker and labor organizer Alvin Major says the increases will help many workers get by.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment

  • Grumpy Old Man

    It’s not fair! Work 30-40 hours a week get $48-$64 a month raise. My social security check went up $4 per month. My Medicare premium went up $5.

    Reply