Police: Driver found dead after Four Winds Casino bus crash

Posted 3:30 PM, December 29, 2016, by , Updated at 03:31PM, December 29, 2016
Photo courtesy: Berrien County Sheriff's Department

Photo courtesy: Berrien County Sheriff's Department

NEW BUFFALO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The 65-year-old driver of a Four Winds Casino bus was found dead Thursday morning after a crash in New Buffalo Township.

The Berrien County Sheriff’s Department says the bus crash was reported at about 9:46 a.m. on Maudlin Road near the casino.

The driver, Edmund Hillman of New Buffalo,  was found dead and the bus was found resting against a tree, according to a release.   No passengers were on board.

The cause of the crash was unclear.  The sheriff’s office says no skid marks were found on the roadway and weather does not appear to have been a factor in the crash.

The incident remains under investigation.

