Snyder appoints ex-House speaker to Civil Service Commission

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Rick Snyder has appointed former state House Speaker Jase Bolger to the Michigan Civil Service Commission.

The four-member panel sets pay and labor conditions for most state employees.

Bolger, a Republican from Grand Rapids, led the House from 2011-2014 before leaving office under term limits.

He succeeds Thomas Waldrop, an independent appointed by former Democratic Gov. Jennifer Granholm. Bolger will represent Republicans. His term expires in eight years.

The commission cannot have more than two members of the same political party. But with Bolger’s appointment, Snyder has for the first time picked three of the four members.

The Republican governor said Thursday that Bolger “will do a good job ensuring we have the right rules in place to help dedicated state employees excel while providing good oversight for taxpayers.”