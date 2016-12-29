GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- West Catholic fell to Lansing Catholic, 56-43, in the 1st annual Catholic Invitational at Grand Rapids Catholic Central High School on Thursday.
West Catholic falls to Lansing Catholic in 1st annual Catholic Invitational
