Wyoming Police searching for missing 20-year-old man

WYOMING, Mich. — David Quang Pham, 20, was reported missing Thursday by the Wyoming Department of Public Safety.

His family reported him missing to police on Tuesday but said he has been missing since Dec. 19 from their home on Alger Street in Wyoming.

Police said in a release that Pham has a history of leaving and “being off the radar for a few days at a time,” but never for this long. He is a Michigan State student and returned home on Dec. 16 before leaving his family’s home on foot on the 19th.

Officials say Pham is 5 feet 8 inches tall and 125 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

His family told police that he was struggling with depression at the time of his disappearance, according to a release. He is known to frequent Palmer Park.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Wyoming Police at 616-530-7300 or Silent Observer at 616-77-2345.