Alcohol reportedly a factor in Cannon Twp crash that injured two

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Two people were hospitalized following a head-on crash Friday evening.

It happened just after 8:00 p.m. in the 5200 block of Cannonsburg Road NE in Cannon Township.

Witnesses told police the 1996 Dodge Ram swerved several times before crossing all the way over the center-line and crashed into the 1996 GMC Sierra head-on, according to a press release from the Kent County Sheriff’s Office.

Police say the driver of the Dodge Ram, a 39-year-old man from Gowen, was taken to Spectrum Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the GMC Sierra, a 19-year-old male from Grand Rapids, was also hospitalized for non-life threatening injuries.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor and authorities continue to investigate.