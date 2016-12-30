Cop who saved woman’s life in viral video now arrested for internet crimes against child

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLANCHARD, Okla. - The Oklahoma cop who was caught on dash cam video saving a woman's life earlier this year has now been arrested for internet crimes against a child.

Earlier this year, a video showing Blanchard police officer Jordan Jones saving a woman's life on the side of the road went viral.

Thursday night, Jones, 30, was arrested for solicitation of a minor with the use of technology, receipt of child pornography, and violation of the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act.

Last week, officials say the Grady County District Attorney’s Office requested Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation investigate an alleged sex offense involving a minor child and the officer.

The investigation revealed the crimes occurred in McClain County and the case remains open and active.

Another police officer is also under investigation, the Blanchard Police Department confirmed.

The department released the following statement after Jones' arrest:

"Upon a complaint filed with the OSBI, an investigation was initiated against two Blanchard Police Officers. The Blanchard Police Department cooperated fully with the investigation and cannot make any further statements at this time."

A judge has sealed the records connected with this case.

KFOR has requested Jones' mugshot, but it has not been released at this time.