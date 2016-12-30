× Driver avoiding crash vehicles loses control; two seriously hurt

RICHLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two people are in serious condition at Borgess Hospital after a crash in Richland Township in Kalamazoo County on Thursday.

The crash took place around 5:25 p.m. Thursday on G Avenue east of 35th Street.

A driver on eastbound G Avenue encountered two vehicles in the eastbound lane from an earlier crash. In trying to avoid them, the driver lost control and slid into the westbound lane, colliding with a westbound vehicle.

The driver and a passenger in the eastbound vehicle were seriously hurt and taken to Borgess. The driver and a passenger in the westbound vehicle were treated at the scene and released.