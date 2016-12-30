Goal to get healthy in 2017? Let Family Fitness Centers help you

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.-- If getting healthier is one of your goals for the new year, let the personal training staff at Family Fitness Center on Alpine location help you get there.

Personal Training Director Chad Curtis and personal trainer Keisha Johnson explain some of the best exercises and offer guidance on nutrition.

Family Fitness Alpine is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

It's located at 1040 4 Mile Road NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49544.

Call them at (616) 784-9000.

To visit other locations, click here.