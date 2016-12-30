Holiday break: How to keep the kids busy in the comfort of your home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- After two weeks of having the kids at home, parents might be counting down the days until the school bell rings again, especially if the kids have been cooped up inside. Maybe you have run out of things to do.

There's plenty to do at the Rainbow Child Care Center on West River Drive during Winter Wonderland Camp. The camp is in its last day, but a lot of what they do with kids you can do at home, even after the break is over.

The Rainbow staff promotes healthy habits and healthy minds with fun activities where the kids play games while learning to solve problems, spell, and read as part of of the Ready, Set, GROW!, physical fitness foundation program.

With smiles a mile wide, the kids definitely aren't bored. Rainbow Child Care Center regional manager Stacy Shotko says it's important kids stay active during long winter breaks.

One of those activities is the human knot (pictured below), which helps build problem solving and communication skills, and it's something fun you can do with the family. Find a group of five or more, link hands with two different people, then try and undo the knot. The goal is to be holding hands in a complete circle at the end.

Megan Backowski, the JV lead teacher, says every activity has a purpose, whether it's building towers with cups, making catapults out of popsicle sticks, or flying paper planes through cut out circles.

"To them it’s all a game and it’s all fun," Backowski said.

Rainbow CCC offers camps during spring break and summer break. There are nine centers in West Michigan.

