Holland EMT set to open new bakery

HOLLAND, Mich. -- A woman in Holland is making a drastic career change after 10 years as an EMT.

"This is a big change," said Tracy Burghardt, owner of the Oven Mitt at Baker Lofts.

For the past 10 years, Burghardt has been coming to the rescue of Holland residents as an EMT for American Medical Response.

“I became a paramedic right after high school," explains Burghardt, "That has been my career and baking has been my hobby for as long as I can remember.”

She took her love of baking to pastry school just for fun, never expecting it to be a full-time career. When the opportunity to open her own bakery came around, she took it.

“That’s one thing I learned being a paramedic, if you’re given an opportunity you just have to take it, " says Burghardt, "This has been a great opportunity where I can have both careers that I’ve always enjoyed and are hardly work for me.”

Yes, both careers. Burghardt isn't leaving her job with AMR, planning to work part time as an EMT while running The Oven Mitt.

“I’m really excited to share my passion and my hobby. I can continue to serve my community that I’ve worked with for the past 10 years, just in a different way," she said.

Opening day is Feb. 10.