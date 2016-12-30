× Korver, Howard lead Hawks past Pistons, 105-98

ATLANTA (AP) — Paul Millsap scored 26 points and Kyle Korver added a season-high 22 on Friday night to lead Atlanta to a 105-98 victory over the Detroit Pistons, helping the Hawks forget about the first time these teams met here four weeks ago.

Detroit walloped Atlanta 121-85 on Dec. 2 in Philips Arena, but after Korver made three consecutive free throws to open the second quarter and break a 19-all tie, the Hawks never again trailed nor were even tied.

Dwight Howard had 10 points and 15 rebounds for the Hawks, who have won consecutive games for just the second time since Nov. 15-16 against Miami and Milwaukee, the last two games of their 9-2 start.

Jon Leuer led the Pistons with a career-high 22 points to continue a scoring binge in his fourth start, Reggie Jackson tied his season high with 20, and center Andre Drummond put up his 22nd double-double of the season with 15 points and 15 rebounds.