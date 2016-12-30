Ludington community will ring in 2017 with ball drop

Posted 5:47 PM, December 30, 2016, by , Updated at 06:46PM, December 30, 2016

LUDINGTON, Mich. -- If you're looking to ring in the new year along the lakeshore, you're in luck.

The city of Ludington will be hosting its annual New Year's Eve celebration starting  around 9 p.m. on Saturday. Organizers say there will be an outdoor beer garden, music and fireworks and the ball drop at midnight.

For more information click here.  Organizers say ticket prices for commemorative glasses and drink tokens vary, but the ball drop event is free and open to the public.

Ludington will also feature a Pure Ludington Brrrewfest at the end of January:

When: Janurary 28, 2017
Time: 1 to 6 p.m.
Where: Rotary Park, Downtown Ludington

For more ticket information to the 'Ludington Brrrewfest' click here.

