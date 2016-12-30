× Man accused of starting fire

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo man was arrested Thursday night, accused of starting a fire that destroyed a garage and threatened to spread to the house.

The 20-year-old man was taken into custody after the destruction of a garage on Francis Court near Lake Street in Kalamazoo. He is not expected to be identified until arraignment.

Crews were called to the scene around 10:10 p.m., but when they arrived the garage fire was bad enough that it threatened the adjacent house, but they were able to put out the fire so that the house suffered only minor damage. The garage was not attached to the house.

There were no injuries, said the Kalamazoo Public Safety Department.

Investigators hope that if you have information about this fire, you contact them at 269-337-8994 or anonymously leave information with Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.