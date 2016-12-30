Potential homebuyer finds mummified body in Detroit garage

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit police say a man interested in buying a home made the gruesome discovery of a mummified body inside its garage.

The Detroit Free Press reports the man entered the garage Thursday and found a decomposed and mummified body inside a car parked inside.

Police spokesman Officer Dan Donakowski says tenants who lived at a home told officers they never entered the garage because the property owner told them they couldn’t use it.

He says it’s unclear how and when the person died but the body had been there “for quite some time.”

Wayne County Medical Examiner’s Office spokesman Lloyd Jackson says that because of its condition it’s unclear if the body is that of a male or female.

He says an autopsy will be performed next week.