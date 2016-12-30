Two people sought in overnight shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- A shooting victim is expected to recover from a wound to the leg while Grand Rapids Police seek two people involved in the incident.

Reports of shots fired at a home on Palmer Street NE came in to police around 2:30 a.m. Officers found the victim, who is legally blind, in the home and began a search, but they came up empty.

If you know anything, call GRPD at 616-456-3400.