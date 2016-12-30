West Michigan events to ring in the New Year

Posted 5:21 AM, December 30, 2016, by , Updated at 05:22AM, December 30, 2016
ball-drop

WEST MICHIGAN — There’s no ball drop in Grand Rapids this year for New Year’s Eve but there are several other places to go across West Michigan to celebrate.

The city of Ludington will be hosting its annual ball drop at 9:30 p.m. Saturday. There will be an outdoor beer garden, music, and fireworks after the ball drops at midnight. Ticket prices vary. For more information click here.

The city of Grand Haven will also host a free event including a ball drop at midnight and fireworks at the corner of Washington Avenue and 1st Street, near the Grand Haven Brew House. For more information on this event click here.

The City of Kalamazoo  will also be hosting its annual New Year’s Eve celebration at Bronson Park starting at 5:30 p.m. For a complete list of events click here.

 

