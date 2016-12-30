× Where to dispose of your live Christmas tree in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The City of Grand Rapids is reminding its residents where to dispose of their live Christmas trees this year.

Residents can either drop off their tree for free at one of four parks throughout Grand Rapids through February 3.

Riverside Park (north entrance) located at 3151 Monroe Ave NE

MacKay/JC Family Park located at 2531 Kalamazoo Ave SE

Lincoln Park located at 1120 Bridge St NW

Huff Park located at 2399 Ball Ave NE

Residents may also purchase a yard waste tag from city hall for $2.50 and attach it to your tree. Residents can then place the tree at their curb on their neighborhood’s routine garbage day and the city will pick it up.