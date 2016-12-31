× California theme park riders freed after being stuck for nearly 8 hours

BUENA PARK, Calif. (CNN) — A ride at California’s Knott’s Merry Farm became stuck 130-feet in the air, sparking several rescue attempts Friday night.

At least 20 people were riding in the sky cabin when the attraction stopped suddenly at about 2 p.m. Friday.

All passengers and one operator were safely rescued by rope shortly before 10 p.m.

Theme park officials said in a statement that rides are always inspected and that sky cabin will be closed until an investigation is complete.

No word yet on why the ride got stuck.