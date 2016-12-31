Court: Nothing illegal about Grand Haven removing cross

Posted 2:24 PM, December 31, 2016, by
Grand Haven cross on Dewey Hill

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan appeals court has ruled in favor of a western Michigan city in a dispute over a cross on public land overlooking the Grand River.

The court says Grand Haven’s decision to stop displaying the cross doesn’t violate the free speech rights of residents.

The Dewey Hill monument was donated to Grand Haven as a memorial for soldiers who served in the Vietnam War. Upon request, a cross was displayed with a special lifting mechanism, typically during summer church services.

In 2015, the Grand Haven City Council voted to stop the cross display after critics said it was an illegal endorsement of religion. In a 3-0 decision Friday, the appeals court says the monument is government speech and the city has the power to manage it.

Related stories

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment