Griffins win 5-2 in Annual New Years Eve Game
-
Griffins beat Wolves in overtime
-
Griffins beat league-leading Admirals, 3-1
-
Here’s where you can ring in the new year in West Michigan
-
Griffins name Nathan Paetsch captain before Friday’s season opener
-
Griffins prepare for early games
-
-
Red Wings put Vanek on long-term IR, recall Bertuzzi from Griffins
-
Griffins fall to Stars in 3rd period
-
Grand Ball for Grandparents
-
Griffins forwards Tangradi, Street, spend first Christmas as new fathers
-
Monsters Top the Griffins in a Shootout
-
-
Griffins come back to beat Monsters in a shootout
-
Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for November 17
-
Make unique gifts for the holidays at Grand Rapids Children’s Museum