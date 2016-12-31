Kickstart your health this New Year with Juice cleanses

Posted 9:30 AM, December 31, 2016, by , Updated at 09:37AM, December 31, 2016

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Malamiah Juice Bar offers five different cleanse plans. Anissa Eddie from Malamiah Juice Bar shared the different cleanse plans and benefits.

Exclusive plans are intended for individuals who are able to cleanse without consuming whole food. Exclusive cleanses include 5 bottled juices and one health shot for each day. Partial cleanses are intended for individuals who want to cleanse during the day and consume a light, "clean" meal in the evening.

Partial Cleanses include 4 bottled juices and one health shot for each day. During a juice cleanse, the body is flooded with powerful micro-nutrients and flushed of harmful toxins.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s