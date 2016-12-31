Kickstart your health this New Year with Juice cleanses

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Malamiah Juice Bar offers five different cleanse plans. Anissa Eddie from Malamiah Juice Bar shared the different cleanse plans and benefits.

Exclusive plans are intended for individuals who are able to cleanse without consuming whole food. Exclusive cleanses include 5 bottled juices and one health shot for each day. Partial cleanses are intended for individuals who want to cleanse during the day and consume a light, "clean" meal in the evening.

Partial Cleanses include 4 bottled juices and one health shot for each day. During a juice cleanse, the body is flooded with powerful micro-nutrients and flushed of harmful toxins.