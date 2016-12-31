× Manhunt underway for suspect in Pennsylvania state trooper’s shooting death

HUNTINGDON, Pa. — A manhunt is underway for a man suspected of killing a Pennsylvania ttate trooper Friday night.

Police in Pennsylvania have identified the suspect as 32-year-old Jason Robinson in the shooting death of Pennsylvania state trooper Landon Weaver.

Officer Weaver was responding to a domestic-related incident at a home in Juniata Township when he was fatally shot.

He is the 97th member of the Pennsylvania State Police to be killed in the line of duty.