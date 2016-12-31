Multiple dead, several wounded after bombs strike Baghdad market

(CNN) – A suicide attack on a busy commercial street in Baghdad has left at least 19 people dead and scores wounded, according to local authorities.

Two suicide bombers carried out the attack in the center of the city Saturday, according to Gen. Saad Maan, a spokesman for Baghdad Operations Command.

At least 45 were wounded in the twin explosions in al Sinag street, a historic thoroughfare in central Baghdad.

**This is a developing story. Check back for further details as we learn them.****

