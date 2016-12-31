New year celebrations ring in 2017 around the world

(CNN) — As 2016 draws to a close — a fact unlamented by many — countries across the globe have been ringing in the new year. Hello, 2017 — here we come!

As the hours unleashed a domino effect of celebrations starting in the easternmost parts of the world, revelers in the United States prepared early for the ball — or indeed, other things — to drop.

Many Americans contemplated turning the page on a year that was a political roller coaster.

On a day for good cheer, President-elect Donald Trump delivered — tweeted — a special end-of-year message to his fellow Americans:

“Happy New Year to all, including to my many enemies and those who have fought me and lost so badly they just don’t know what to do. Love!”

In New York’s Times Square, Ben Von Klemperer took in the heightened security as the gates opened more than 12 hours before the big celebration.

Mother Nature cooperated — somewhat — with temperatures climbing from the high 30s to the low 40s during the afternoon hours.

Many bundled up on cordoned-off streets to claim their positions hours before Gotham’s traditional midnight ball drop.

Across the Atlantic, European cities including Berlin, London, Paris and Rome stepped up security ahead of their celebrations, following truck-ramming attacks in 2016 on crowds in Berlin and Nice, France.

In London, tickets sold out for what promised to be a dramatic pyrotechnics display above the River Thames, complete with a concert by singer Robbie Williams.

The New Year’s Eve revelry was choreographed according to the world’s more than 20 time zones — some separated by one hour, others by 30 or 45 minutes.

Syria

In war-ravaged Syria, where skirmishes and airstrikes threaten a fragile ceasefire, 2017 arrived with the hope of peace.

Russia

Fireworks soared above the Kremlin, bathing the Moscow River with splashes of red and yellow light.

Russia, on a major gift-giving holiday, welcomes 2017 with pyrotechnics over the Kremlin.

Fireworks light up are the Moscow River during new year celebrations in Russia.

United Arab Emirates

At midnight, light streaks erupted above and around the world’s tallest building, Burj Khalifa, in Dubai.

Bangladesh

In Dhaka, at 1 p.m. Eastern time, people marked the change in the calendar by lighting the traditional fanush, or sky lanterns fashioned from paper and bamboo.

Thailand

Revelers in Bangkok, about an hour earlier, counted down the seconds to 2017 amid cascading balloons and confetti.

Southeastern China

At midnight in Hong Kong, red streaks of light crisscrossed the night sky.

Fireworks explode over Victoria Harbour to celebrate the new year in Hong Kong.

Night gives way to a red sky over the Hong Kong skyline.

Philippines

At Manila’s Ocean Park, Kevin Gener photographed shafts of crimson light rising over the marine theme park.

Japan

Asimina Tzatha stood with revelers in Tokyo, cheerily dispatching the final 12 seconds of 2016.

South Korea

In Seoul, Boram Brian Kim took video of fireworks over the bustling streets of the South Korean capital. His favorite memory of 2016, he said, was “traveling in Europe and southeast Asia and getting to meet a lot of new people.”

Australia

The palm trees and glass high-rises of Brisbane glowed under bursts of light.

In Melbourne, Instagram user Nathanael Campbell captured the magnificent, cacophonous crescendo marking the end of 2016. Still, despite the impressive display, he said: “I think winning my league bowling award in cricket was my highlight for 2016.”

And more spectacular fireworks rocketed from the iconic Sydney Harbour Bridge and from barges on the water beneath.

Fireworks illuminate the sky over the Opera House and Harbour Bridge in Sydney, Australia.

The evening’s pyrotechnics, a family display at 9 p.m. and a midnight show, included tributes to Prince — in the form of a shower of purple rain — and David Bowie, both of whom died in 2016.

New Zealand

Among the first to celebrate was New Zealand, where flashes of light cut through the skies over Auckland’s Sky Tower.

