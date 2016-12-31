No NYE plans? No problem. The B.O.B. has you covered!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – No set plans to ring in 2017 out on the town? It’s not too late. The B.O.B. downtown still has space for those who want a fun and easy way to celebrate the New Year.

Each floor and bar will have its own theme corresponding to a different decade and the entire building will be open. Doors open at 5 p.m. and general admission is $20 and $10 for Eve.

Entertainment for the night includes DJ Lyme, DJ Jimmy Coe, DJ Doc Lee, John Sanger, DJ Richard Oxygen, DJ Jay Vee, Dj Mark Witz, and comedian Mike E. Winfield.

Events and promotions coordinator Ashlee Lambart joins the FOX 17 Weekend Morning crew to talk about the event.